Maryland Football announces 2025 Game Themes
With the 2025 season approaching fast, Maryland football fans can begin purchasing single-game tickets starting Tuesday, July 15, when sales open to the general public. The Terrapins also announced several special promotions for the upcoming season this week. The promotional events kick off with the season opener against Florida Atlantic University on August 30.
Here's a closer look, via UMTerps.com:
- Saturday, Aug. 30 vs. FAU— PG Homecoming Day / Hometown Heroes
- Friday, Sept. 5 vs. NIU— Sundown Showdown
- Saturday, Sept. 13 vs. Towson— Young Terps Day
- Saturday, Oct. 4 vs. Washington— Family Weekend / Mental Health Awareness Day
- Saturday, Oct. 11 vs. Nebraska— Oktoberfest
- Saturday, Nov. 1 vs. Indiana— Homecoming
- Saturday, Nov. 22 vs. Michigan— Senior Day / Military Appreciation Day
The Terps are looking to improve significantly from a disappointing 2024 season that resulted in a 4-8 record. Entering his seventh season as head coach, Mike Locksley is still searching for an elusive breakthrough season in the Big Ten. Prior to last season's disappointing outcome, Locksley led the Terrapins to three consecutive bowl game victories from 2021 to 2023, including a dominant 54-10 win over Virginia Tech in the Pinstripe Bowl, a 16-12 win over North Carolina State, and a 31-13 win over Auburn in the Music City Bowl.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland Basketball announces hiring of new assistant coach
Maryland football lands massive Top 30 recruit out of Philadelphia
Maryland Football scores win on recruiting trail, flips 4-star from ACC program
Updated 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings according to On3, 247Sports