Maryland beating Ohio State, Penn State, others in latest transfer portal rankings
Maryland might have gone 4-8 this past season on the gridiron and the Terps may have lost 21 players to the transfer portal, but head coach Mike Locksley is getting some good ones in return. According to On3's latest transfer portal rankings, Maryland is toward the top of the Big Ten. The Terps are sixth overall and ahead of powerhouses like Ohio State (No. 7), Penn State (No. 11), and USC (No. 17).
Maryland isn't getting wins over those programs as of now when the games are played, especially given Ohio State's success, but Locksley is getting wins on the transfer portal end of things -- as of now.
Michigan is ahead of everyone landing 12 commitments, but when you look at the average player rating, the Terrapins would actually be ahead of the Wolverines. Michigan has a 75.42 rating and the Terps have a 75.67 rating.
Here's a full list of Maryland's incoming transfers:
Edge DD Holmes (Florida State)
DL Eyan Thomas (Saint Francis PA)
CB Jamare Glasker (Wake Forest)
QB Justyn Martin (UCLA)
CB Dontay Joyner (Arkansas State)
TE Dorian Fleming (Georgia State)
OT Jayvin Jones (Akron)
WR Jalil Farooq (Oklahoma)
WR Kalen Webb (Tennessee)
