LOOK: Maryland football HC Mike Locksley officially in new College Football 26 game
For the first time ever, EA Sports has officially added real coaches to the College Football video game. When College Football 26 is released, you will see Maryland football coaches in the game, and one of them being head coach Mike Locksley.
EA Sports announced on Thursday that there are over 300 coaches in the video game.
Last season, when College Football 25 returned following an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports added generic coaches to the game with random names. Prior, dating back to NCAA Football 14 and before, there were coach and player likenesses in the game -- without their names.
The game releases on July 10, and fans will be able to play with their favorite Maryland players and use real-life coaches like Locksley.
