All terrapins

LOOK: Maryland football HC Mike Locksley officially in new College Football 26 game

For the first time, Locksley is IN the game.

Trent Knoop

Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

For the first time ever, EA Sports has officially added real coaches to the College Football video game. When College Football 26 is released, you will see Maryland football coaches in the game, and one of them being head coach Mike Locksley.

EA Sports announced on Thursday that there are over 300 coaches in the video game.

Last season, when College Football 25 returned following an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports added generic coaches to the game with random names. Prior, dating back to NCAA Football 14 and before, there were coach and player likenesses in the game -- without their names.

The game releases on July 10, and fans will be able to play with their favorite Maryland players and use real-life coaches like Locksley.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football game times, channels announced

Maryland Basketball lands commitment from son of Terrapin legend

Maryland basketball offers No. 1 ranked player in all of basketball

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football