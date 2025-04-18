All terrapins

Maryland Football DL spurns Bill Belichick and signs with Texas

This has been a crazy saga.

In this story:

It's been quite the saga between Maryland football and defensive lineman Lavon Johnson. The two-year Terrapin entered the transfer portal twice in the last six months, and on Friday, he signed a contract to play for Bill Belichick and North Carolina. But that didn't last long.

According to Pete Nakos with On3, Johnson backed out of his commitment with the Tar Heels and signed with Texas.

Johnson made 18 appearances on the defensive line in the past two seasons for the Terrapins. He recorded 19 tackles, two TFLs, with one sack in his career in College Park. It was the second time Johnson had entered the portal. He announced he would enter back in December before Mike Locksley and Co. convinced him to come back. With Jordan Phillips entering the NFL Draft, Johnson was expected to take a bigger role with the team this season.

The Terrapins are a little thin at the interior defensive line, and it could be an area that's addressed this spring with the portal.

