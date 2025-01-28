Maryland football departures are starting to add up
Maryland football currently has the No. 28 class in the 2025 recruiting cycle per the Composite, but the Terrapins need all the help they can get. Not only did Maryland have one of its worst seasons under head coach Mike Locksley after going 4-8 in 2024, but the Terrapins lost a ton of talent to both graduation and to the transfer portal.
The Terrapins currently have 10 players coming into the fold via the portal, but the Terrapins have lost a staggering 21 players due to the portal. According to On3, there are 16 D-1 teams who have lost more than the Terrapins have to the portal. Washington State has lost 36 players, the most in FBS. The Terrapins are tied with Texas A&M, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and USC.
Maryland lost three quarterbacks to the portal after starter Billy Edwards Jr., and backups MJ Morris and Cameron Edge departed. The Terrapins also lost its starting running back after Roman Hemby opted to leave town, too.
Coach Locksley will either start true freshman four-star Malik Washington or former UCLA backup Justyn Martin at quarterback next season. ESPN is banking on Martin to start, but Washington is an early enrollee who is already learning the system. He headlined the '25 recruiting class and has a chance to do something special in the four years he is in college.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -