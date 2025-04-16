All terrapins

Maryland football down another starter who enters the transfer portal

This hasn't been the best day for Maryland.

It's been a bad day for Maryland football and the transfer portal. The Terrapins lost depth at quarterback, and Maryland lost another probable starting offensive lineman after Jayvin Jones entered the transfer portal -- after he just came to College Park from Akron.

But that was just the start. Now, Maryland lost one of its starting linebackers after Caleb Wheatland entered the portal.

Wheatland was sixth on Maryland last season recording 42 tackles. He led the team with four sacks, and was second with seven TFLs. This was a massive loss for the Maryland defense.

He came to Maryland in 2022 and played three seasons with the Terps. Wheatland appeared in 35 career games and recorded 100 tackles for Maryland. He added 7.5 sacks and 14.5 TFLs to his career total. He will have a year of eligibility left.

