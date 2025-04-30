Maryland football draftee lands in 'top 100' selections of 2025 NFL Draft
With the 143rd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Maryland DT Jordan Phillips went to the Miami Dolphins in the fifth round.
This past season, Phillips recorded 29 tackles and one tackle for loss. The 6-3, 320-pound lineman left school after three seasons to pursue the NFL. He came to Maryland after spending his freshman season with Tennessee. Phillips started 11 games in 2023 for the Terrapins and all 12 this past season. He was named to Bruce Feldman's Freak's List and was also named to the preseason All-Big Ten team.
Now, he will attempt to shine with the Dolphins, and according to ESPN's Matt Miller, the selection of Phillips was the 81st-best pick in the entire 2025 NFL Draft.
Miami has needed a 3-technique since Christian Wilkins left in free agency last offseason. Phillips has the first-step quickness to slide into that role and flourish.- Matt Miller (ESPN)
Miami also selected Michigan's Kenneth Grant who is expected to start Day 1. Phillips will have a chance to slide into a depth piece right away with the upside of starting next to Grant.
