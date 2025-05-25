Maryland football tumbles in latest ESPN SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season
ESPN came out with its post-spring SP+ Rankings and Maryland football is on the decline. Prior to spring, the advanced analytics had the Terrapins at No. 67 in the country. But not any longer.
Maryland is now ranked No. 70 in the country, per the SP+ Rankings. How are these determined? ESPN uses returning production, recent recruiting, and recent production to factor the rankings of all 136 college football teams.
Here is how Maryland's 70th overall rank was factored:
Offense: 24.2 (93rd overall)
Defense: 25.3 (48th overall)
Special Teams: 0.0 (68th overall)
The advanced analytics aren't high on the Terrapins' offense entering 2025. But that's likely because the Terps lost all four QBs from last season, RB Roman Hemby transferred, and both Tai Felton and Kaden Prather are in the NFL -- plus losing a ton of O-linemen. It will either be the Malik Washington or Justyn Martin show at QB in 2025.
The SP+ Rankings predict Maryland to win 5.1 games in 2025, and it has the Terrapins having the 52nd-ranked strength of schedule.
