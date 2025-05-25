All terrapins

Maryland football tumbles in latest ESPN SP+ Rankings prior to 2025 season

Are the Terrapins on a decline?

Trent Knoop

Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images
In this story:

ESPN came out with its post-spring SP+ Rankings and Maryland football is on the decline. Prior to spring, the advanced analytics had the Terrapins at No. 67 in the country. But not any longer.

Maryland is now ranked No. 70 in the country, per the SP+ Rankings. How are these determined? ESPN uses returning production, recent recruiting, and recent production to factor the rankings of all 136 college football teams.

Here is how Maryland's 70th overall rank was factored:

Offense: 24.2 (93rd overall)
Defense: 25.3 (48th overall)
Special Teams: 0.0 (68th overall)

The advanced analytics aren't high on the Terrapins' offense entering 2025. But that's likely because the Terps lost all four QBs from last season, RB Roman Hemby transferred, and both Tai Felton and Kaden Prather are in the NFL -- plus losing a ton of O-linemen. It will either be the Malik Washington or Justyn Martin show at QB in 2025.

The SP+ Rankings predict Maryland to win 5.1 games in 2025, and it has the Terrapins having the 52nd-ranked strength of schedule.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

ESPN predicts former Maryland WR Tai Felton's production with Minnesota Vikings in rookie season

Big Ten coaches sound off on Maryland football: 'It’s getting harder and harder for these guys'

Maryland Football: Mike Locksley takes massive drop in CBS Sports' head coach rankings for 2025

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football