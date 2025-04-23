Maryland Football: Former Terrapin signs with new school
The Maryland Terrapins took some hits during the spring transfer window, especially on the offensive line. Earlier this month, offensive lineman Tamarus Walker announced that he was entering his name into the portal.
The former Three-star recruit was part of Maryland's 2023 class and appeared in nine games for the Terrapins in 2024. But rather than compete for a starting job in College Park heading into 2025, Walker decided to seek a better opportunity elsewhere.
On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Walker had officially signed with UConn.
Walker was one of four offensive linemen at Maryland to enter the portal this offseason, joining Andre Roye, Terez Davis, and Jayvin James. Both Davis and James were projected starters heading into 2025.
