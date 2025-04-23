All terrapins

Maryland Football: Former Terrapin signs with new school

The Maryland Terrapins took some major hits to the offensive line during the offseason.

Chris Breiler

Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Maryland Terrapins took some hits during the spring transfer window, especially on the offensive line. Earlier this month, offensive lineman Tamarus Walker announced that he was entering his name into the portal.

The former Three-star recruit was part of Maryland's 2023 class and appeared in nine games for the Terrapins in 2024. But rather than compete for a starting job in College Park heading into 2025, Walker decided to seek a better opportunity elsewhere.

On Wednesday, Pete Nakos of On3 reported that Walker had officially signed with UConn.

Walker was one of four offensive linemen at Maryland to enter the portal this offseason, joining Andre Roye, Terez Davis, and Jayvin James. Both Davis and James were projected starters heading into 2025.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Basketball: Rodney Rice commits to new school, stays in the Big Ten

Maryland football in contact with 2024 All-American

Maryland Basketball emerges as top contender for elite 2026 prospect

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football