Maryland Football: Four-star defender puts Terrapins in Top 8
Given how unpredictable today's world of college football recruiting can be, it's hard to get overally excited about recruits who are still multiple years away from arriving on campus. But anytime you can be in the mix for one of the top prospects in the country, it's a good sign. On Monday, Maryland landed among the top eight schools for 2027 four-star cornerback Gabriel Jenkins. Along with Maryland, Jenkins is looking at Michigan State, Pitt, Kentucky, West Virginia, Penn State, Syracuse, and UCF.
The 6-2, 185 pound cornerback out of Pittsburgh (PA) is one of top players in the 2027class, with Rivals ranking him as the No. 54 overall prospect in the nation.
As of now, Rivals currently has Pitt as the leading favorite to land Jenkins. But as I mentioned earlier, a lot can happen in the world of recruiting and this one is far from over. Maryland will certainly have some stiff competition in this one, but an NIL program that includes a cozy relationship with Under Armour is the type of thing that would give athlete like Perry something to consider.
