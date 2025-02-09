Maryland Football: Four-star linebacker prospect places Terrapins in his top 15
Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley has been relentlessly pursuing top-tier talent, and his efforts are paying off. The Terrapins signed an impressive 31 commits in the 2025 class, including seven recruits ranked in the top 300. This strong recruiting class has set the stage for even more success, and Locksley’s work isn’t slowing down. For the 2026 class, Maryland is making waves with the verbal commitment from the nation’s No. 1 recruit, Zion Elee, and is firmly in the hunt for the No. 2 recruit, Immanuel Iheanacho, currently listed in his top six schools.
In the high-stakes world of college football recruiting, coaches cast a wide net initially and then work to narrow their focus as recruits finalize their lists of schools. In this context, Locksley and his staff are continuing to work diligently to identify and target top prospects. One such player making waves is 2026 top-300 linebacker Nick Abrams, who recently released his top 15 list of schools—and Maryland made the cut. Abrams, a 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker, has the build of a future pro. His already impressive frame will continue to develop as he undergoes Division I-level training, which makes him a prime target for Maryland and other top programs.
The next step for Coach Locksley and his staff is to get Abrams on campus for an official visit and further strengthen their relationship with him and his family. By maintaining strong communication and showing their commitment to his development, Maryland can increase its chances of landing this standout linebacker. Abrams has the potential to be a game-changer for any program, and his recruitment will be one to watch closely in the coming months. With a rapidly improving program under Locksley’s leadership, Maryland is positioning itself as a serious contender in the competitive recruiting landscape for the 2026 class.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -