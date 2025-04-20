Maryland football gains commitment from standout DT in transfer portal
Maryland football has been losing players left and right since the transfer portal opened, but the Terrapins haven't been able to gain players to replace them -- until Saturday. Ohio University defensive tackle Cam Rice announced his decision to transfer to Maryland.
The 6-foot-3, 290-pound lineman recorded 30 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and three sacks last year for Ohio in 12 games. He began his college career with West Virginia, but after one season, he transferred to D2 West Liberty University.
In two seasons with West Liberty, Rice became a standout at the Division II level, recording 89 tackles with 37 tackles for loss, 14.5 sacks, two interceptions, and a pair of defensive touchdowns. Rice was originally a linebacker coming out of high school before transitioning to the defensive line.
Landing Rice was important after losing Lavon Johnson to the portal, where he would later sign with Texas.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
One Maryland football freshman is standing out among the best in the country
Maryland basketball cracks early list following transfer portal haul
Insider 'really impressed' with Buzz Williams at Maryland