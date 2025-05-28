All terrapins

Maryland football HC Mike Locksley takes a mighty fall in latest coaching ranking

It's what was expected after a four-win season.

Trent Knoop

The summer rankings haven't been kind to Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley. CBS Sports ranked Locksley as the 59th-best head coach in college football -- 19 slots lower than last season. While that wasn't a good sign for the Terrapin coach, Sporting News isn't high on Locksley in 2025, either.

Bill Bender with Sporting News ranked all 136 head coaches for the 2025 season, and Locklsey came in at No. 55 in the nation. That dropped him 25 spots from last season, Bender had him ranked 30th in the country in 2024.

Maryland has been fairly consistent under Locksley, but it can't seem to get over the hump. Especially after a 4-8 season last year, and losing several key components to both the NFL Draft and the transfer portal. After signing a top-25 class, Locksley will have to show some signs of life in College Park this season to get people to believe in what he's doing.

Trent Knoop
