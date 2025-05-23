All terrapins

Maryland Football: Mike Locksley takes massive drop in CBS Sports' head coach rankings for 2025

The Terrapins HC isn't getting any love.

Trent Knoop

Following a 4-8 season, Maryland football head coach Mike Locksley isn't getting much love from pundits entering the 2025 season. When the Terrapins had QB Taulia Tagovailoa, Maryland was a tough out, but after he graduated, the Terrapins fell down toward the bottom of the Big Ten. After losing plenty of players to the portal, the Terps are going to look like a new team next season, and Locksley has some things to prove.

CBS Sports came out with its annual rankings of every college football head coach. Locksley was ranked 41st last season in 2024, but entering 2025, the Maryland coach dropped 19 spots to No. 59.

The head Terp took a tumble. Maryland had been relatively predictable in Locksley's first five seasons and had gone 23-16 from 2021 to 2023, but the wheels fell off last year post-Taulia Tagovailoa. The Terps finished 4-8 overall and 1-8 in the Big Ten. The only thing saving them from last place in the Big Ten was Purdue. As our rankings show, recency bias can be quite powerful.

Tom Fornelli

Locksley signed a top-25 class this past recruiting cycle and hired two new coordinators. With a softer Big Ten schedule, it's possible Maryland makes some ground up in 2025.

