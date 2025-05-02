Maryland football hosts former Oklahoma WR in transfer portal
After losing star wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, the Maryland Terrapins are doing some due diligence on playmakers in the transfer portal. Maryland offered tall WR Sincere Brown, but he ended up at Colorado. Now, Maryland is looking into a former Oklahoma WR.
Recently, 6-foot-1 WR Trejan Bridges was at College Park checking out Maryland. Brides signed with Oklahoma as a part of the 2019 class. He played two seasons with the Sooners before transferring to the famous Junior College, East Los Angeles College. After playing in JUCO, he recently played for Central Arkansas.
In 2024, Bridges had a breakout season for the Bears, catching 53 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. The Terrapins signed former Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq via the portal and return both Octavian Smith Jr. and Ryan Williams, but it's clear Maryland could use some additional help at WR.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football landed an 'FCS Gem' from the transfer portal
Maryland football draftee lands in 'top 100' selections of 2025 NFL Draft
Maryland basketball sneaks into ESPN's early bracketology for 2025-26 season