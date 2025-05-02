All terrapins

Maryland football hosts former Oklahoma WR in transfer portal

The Terps are looking to add some playmakers.

Trent Knoop

After losing star wide receivers Tai Felton and Kaden Prather, the Maryland Terrapins are doing some due diligence on playmakers in the transfer portal. Maryland offered tall WR Sincere Brown, but he ended up at Colorado. Now, Maryland is looking into a former Oklahoma WR.

Recently, 6-foot-1 WR Trejan Bridges was at College Park checking out Maryland. Brides signed with Oklahoma as a part of the 2019 class. He played two seasons with the Sooners before transferring to the famous Junior College, East Los Angeles College. After playing in JUCO, he recently played for Central Arkansas.

In 2024, Bridges had a breakout season for the Bears, catching 53 receptions for 748 yards and six touchdowns. The Terrapins signed former Oklahoma WR Jalil Farooq via the portal and return both Octavian Smith Jr. and Ryan Williams, but it's clear Maryland could use some additional help at WR.

