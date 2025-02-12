Maryland speedster turns head at East-West Shrine Bowl ahead of NFL Draft
Maryland’s Kaden Prather turned some heads at the recent 2025 East-West Shrine Bowl, showcasing his elite speed as one of the standout athletes at the event. Prather clocked in at an impressive 20.5 mph, securing the second-fastest speed of all players in attendance, only trailing Nebraska wide receiver Isaiah Neyor, who hit 20.8 mph.
Standing 6-3 and weighing in at 210 pounds, Prather's size and speed skill offer the potential for a dynamic prospect in the upcoming NFL Draft. During the 2024 college football season, he played a pivotal role for Maryland, finishing second on the team with 96 receptions, 624 receiving yards, and four touchdowns. Despite his strong college performance, draft projections for Prather are currently all over the map, with some analysts placing him as high as a fourth-round pick, while others suggest he could go undrafted, potentially entering the league as an undrafted free agent (UDFA).
Regardless of where he is ultimately selected, there is no denying Prather’s potential to rise through the ranks. With further opportunities to showcase his talents in the pre-draft process, Prather has the chance to solidify his position and boost his draft stock, making him one to watch in the coming weeks leading up to the NFL Draft.
Here's a closer look at some of his top accomplishments during his time at Maryland, courtesy of UMTerps.com:
Career Honors
- Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List
- 2024 Phil Steele Preseason Second-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Athlon Sports Preseason Third-Team All-Big Ten
- 2024 Shrine Bowl 1000
- 2023 Honorable Mention All-Big Ten
As a Senior (2024):
- Started all 12 games
- Tallied 56 receptions for 624 yards and four touchdowns
- Caught a 25 yard touchdown on the first offensive play of the game vs. Penn St. (11/30)
- Five receptions for 76 yards vs. Rutgers (11/16)
- Career-day vs. USC (10/19) with nine catches and 111 yards
- Also caught a key two-point conversion in the fourth quarter
- Season-high eight catches for 81 yards vs. Northwestern (10/11)
- Season-high 66 reception yards on five grabs, including 33-yard TD catch at Indiana (9/28)
- Second game in a row with a TD grab vs. Villanova (9/21), 57 receiving yards in the game, giving him 1500+ for his career
- Made great adjustment for first TD of the season on a 26-yard reception at Virginia (9/14)
- Five catches for 38 yards vs. Michigan State (9/7)
- Caught six passes for 60 yards vs. UConn (8/31)
