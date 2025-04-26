Maryland football lands 6-foot-7 WR out of transfer portal
After losing Kaden Prather and Tai Felton, the Maryland football wide receiver corps is going to look much different. Even after landing Oklahoma transfer Jalil Farooq and Tennessee transfer Kaleb Webb, the Terrapins wanted more depth.
And that's what Mike Locksley and Co. got. On Friday, Florida State transfer Jordan Scott announced he would transfer to Maryland.
Scott, a 6-foot-7 WR, never played a snap for FSU. He came to Florida State from Southwest Mississippi C.C.. Last season, Scott played in eight games, catching 20 receptions for 258 yards and four scores.
Being 6-foot-7, there will likely be plenty of jump balls going Scott's way in College Park. Malik Washington or Justyn Martin has a skilled, big-bodied WR to throw to. The Terrapins are going to look different, but the team has done a good enough job to bring in talent to offset some losses.
