Maryland football lands another transfer portal lineman
After landing transfer lineman defensive lineman Cam Rice, the Terrapins have added another piece to their line. On Friday afternoon, Maryland received a commitment from Western Carolina transfer Edwin Moore Jr.
The 6-foot-3, 280-pound lineman is from Decatur (GA) and played in 12 games for WCU in 2024. He recorded 18 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and a 0.5 sack for Western Carolina.
Moore Jr. was a three-star recruit in the 2024 class. He chose to go to Western Carolina over D1 offers like App. State, Miami (OH), Navy, Toledo, Tulane, and UConn, among others. With the commitment from Moore Jr., this is now the fourth defensive lineman Maryland has landed in the portal. He joins Rice, DD Holmes, and Evan Thomas to bolster the depth up front.
Moore Jr. is expected to have three years of college ball left.
