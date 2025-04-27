Maryland football lands former four-star recruit from transfer portal
Maryland football continues to bring in talent from the transfer portal. On Saturday, the Terrapins landed two interior defensive linemen. Alabama A&M's Sedrick Smith chose to come to College Park, and so did former North Carolina interior lineman Joel Starlings.
Starlings is a former four-star recruit who committed to North Carolina in the 2023 cycle. He redshirted his freshman season with the Tar Heels before playing in three games in 2024. In those three games, Starlings recorded one total tackle.
Starlings never really got his chance with North Carolina, but he was the 309th-ranked recruit for a reason, and even the Michigan Wolverines really wanted him out of high school. Starlings will now look to make a major impact with Maryland and show why he was a coveted recruit out of high school.
Starlings was listed at 320-pounds last season with the Tar Heels. He is expected to have three years remaining.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football lands 310-pound D-lineman from transfer portal
Maryland produced its best NFL Draft class in nearly 40 years
5-star prospect, former UConn commit, sets visit to Maryland basketball