Maryland football loses a projected starter on the defensive line
Maryland football lost its star edge rusher to the transfer portal, but Kellan Wyatt wasn't the only defensive player to hit the portal. A projected starter, interior lineman Lavon Johnson, also decided to enter the portal when it opens.
“After long talks and conversations with my family I have decided that I will re-enter my name into the transfer portal [on] April 16,” he posted on X.
This is now the second time Johnson has entered the portal. He announced he would enter back in December before Mike Locksley and Co. convinced him to come back. With Jordan Phillips entering the NFL Draft, Johnson was expected to take a bigger role with the team this season.
As a sophomore, Johnson:
- Appeared in eight games
- Totaled 19 tackles (14 solo), one sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss
- Career-high six tackles in return from injury vs. Iowa (11/23)
- Tied career-high with two tackles at Indiana (9/28)
- 0.5 TFL vs. UConn (8/31)
The Terrapins are a little thin on the interior. This will be a position to watch.
