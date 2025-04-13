All terrapins

Maryland football loses a projected starter on the defensive line

Trent Knoop

Scott Taetsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland football lost its star edge rusher to the transfer portal, but Kellan Wyatt wasn't the only defensive player to hit the portal. A projected starter, interior lineman Lavon Johnson, also decided to enter the portal when it opens.

“After long talks and conversations with my family I have decided that I will re-enter my name into the transfer portal [on] April 16,” he posted on X.

This is now the second time Johnson has entered the portal. He announced he would enter back in December before Mike Locksley and Co. convinced him to come back. With Jordan Phillips entering the NFL Draft, Johnson was expected to take a bigger role with the team this season.

As a sophomore, Johnson:

  • Appeared in eight games
  • Totaled 19 tackles (14 solo), one sack and 1.5 tackles for a loss
  • Career-high six tackles in return from injury vs. Iowa (11/23)
  • Tied career-high with two tackles at Indiana (9/28)
  • 0.5 TFL vs. UConn (8/31)

The Terrapins are a little thin on the interior. This will be a position to watch.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football's defense takes a major hit on Saturday

Maryland Football: Terrapins lose projected starter to transfer portal, fans react

Rodney Rice announces top-six schools, includes Maryland basketball

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football