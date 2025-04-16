Maryland football loses a QB to transfer portal
With the additions of UCLA transfer Justyn Martin and four-star quarterback Malik Washington, Maryland has lost quarterback Champ Long to the transfer portal.
Long came to Maryland back in 2023 as a three-star recruit out of Fairfield (CT). He appeared in one game in 2024 completing one pass for 10 yards. The Terrapins have now lost their top four quarterbacks from the 2024 season. Starter Billy Edwards Jr. is now at Wisconsin, MJ Morris transferred to Coastal Carolina, and Cameron Edge is at Eastern Michigan.
While Long is a loss for numbers, it's not likely he would have seen any playing time in College Park in 2025. Maryland is high on Washington -- the future of the program -- and Martin came to Maryland to compete for the starting job after seeing minimal snaps at UCLA. That will be the position fans will closely monitor as spring practice continues. It's quite possible we see both quarterbacks getting reps in Week 1.
