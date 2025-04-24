All terrapins

Maryland football loses another key veteran

Another tough blow to the Terps.

Maryland football has found the bad side of the transfer portal in recent weeks after losing several key veterans to the portal. The Terps lost another veteran after kicker Jack Howes entered his name into the portal.

He went to his social media page to share the news.

"Thank you Terp Nation!!

I'm grateful for the memories from my 4 years at the University of Maryland. Graduating from a top-ranked engineering school and playing BIG10 football are accomplishments I will cherish forever.

I'm excited about what the future holds, and have entered my name into the portal as a grad transfer for my final year of eligibility.

With Maryland Pride,
Jack Howes"

Howes has been Maryland's kicker the past two seasons. In 2023, he went 13-of-19 with a long kick of 49 yards. Then this past season, he went 11-of-16 with a long kick of 48 yards. The Terrapins will now search for a new field goal kicker in 2025. Maryland has two current kickers on its spring roster but both have limited experience.

