Maryland football loses offensive lineman who transferred into College Park

This strange saga continues.

Trent Knoop

After transferring into College Park during the winter transfer portal, offensive lineman Jayvin Jones has decided Maryland football isn't the fit for him. Jones has announced his decision to re-enter the portal to look for another home.

Jones committed to Mike Locksley as a three-star transfer from Akron. It was widely expected that Jones would start for the Terrapins in 2025. Both Jones and Terez Davis have hit the portal, both being tackles, and both having a chance to start.

Here's what Jones accomplished at Akron:

  • Appeared in all 12 games in 2024, starting nine games
  • Helped block for the fourth-best passing offense in the MAC, averaging 232.4 yards per game
  • Earned a 98.0 Pass Blocking Efficiency rating according to PFF in 2024, only allowing 10 pressures on the season

