Maryland quarterback uses social media to recruit elite 2026 cornerback to the Terps
Maryland quarterback Malik Washington took to social media recently to remind 2026 cornerback Sean Johnson where “home is,” following Johnson’s release of his top 10 schools, which notably included the Maryland Terrapins. Johnson and Washington share a special bond, having been high school teammates, which adds a personal touch to Washington’s efforts to bring Johnson back to his home state. Washington’s message to Johnson serves as a friendly reminder of their shared connection and the potential of playing together once again in college.
Although Johnson is currently an under-the-radar recruit with no national ranking, his impressive offer list speaks volumes about his potential. Major programs, including Florida State and Penn State, have extended offers to the cornerback, demonstrating that they see something special in his abilities. While Johnson’s national profile may not yet reflect it, the interest from powerhouse teams suggests that he has the raw talent and upside that could lead to a rise in the rankings as his recruitment progresses.
Washington’s message on social media is more than just a call to return to Maryland; it is a signal of the Terps’ strong interest in keeping in-state talent close to home. As the recruitment of Johnson continues to unfold, Maryland’s early engagement with him could be a crucial factor in their pursuit of this rising prospect. While many may not know Johnson’s name yet, it’s clear that the attention he’s receiving from top programs speaks to his potential to make an impact on the field.
With a solid offer list and a connection to a starting quarterback at Maryland, Johnson’s recruitment is one to watch, and he could easily become one of the top cornerbacks in his class if his recruitment continues to build momentum.
