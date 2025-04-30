Maryland football misses out on transfer TE to MAC school
With just four tight ends listed on the spring roster, Maryland football has been in search of bringing in some talent via the portal. The Terrapins have done just that on the defensive side of the ball, but Maryland is still searching for some playmakers for either Malik Washington or Justyn Martin. Maryland was recently in contact with TE transfer Terik Mulder, who entered the portal with Limstone College.
But Mulder chose to commit to Kent State or both Maryland and Illinois.
The 6-foot-5 tight end just finished up his second year with the team and he caught nine passes for 114 yards in 2023, but this past season, Mulder played in four games without posting any stats.
Without Dylan Wade or Preston Howard on the roster any longer -- both of them transferred out -- the Terrapins are searching for some more weapons to place in the room. And that search will continue.
