Maryland Football offers transfer portal prospect from Alabama A&M
The Maryland Terrapins are still looking to make some additions to the 2025 roster this spring. On Wednesday, the Terps extended an offer to defensive lineman Sedrick Smith. The three-star transfer portal prospect played in 11 games and recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks for Alabama A&M Bulldogs in 2024.
The 6-4, 310 pound DL began his collegiate career as part of the 2023 recruiting class with South Carolina State before transferring to Alabama A&M last year.
With the recent loss of offensive lineman Jayvin James to the portal, the Terps now have 10 members as part of the incoming transfer class. That list includes guys like QB Justyn Martin, OT Rahtrel Perry, WR Jalil Farooq, and CB Jamare Glasker.
It's worth noting that head coach Mike Locksley has already brought in three transfers on the defensive line, including Cam Rice, DD Holmes, and Eyan Thomas. By extending the offer to Smith, it's clear that Locksley is intent on adding plenty of options to the defensive line this fall.
