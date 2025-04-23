All terrapins

Maryland Football offers transfer portal prospect from Alabama A&M

The Maryland Terrapins continue to look for pieces in the transfer portal ahead of the 2025 season.

Chris Breiler

The Maryland Terrapins are still looking to make some additions to the 2025 roster this spring. On Wednesday, the Terps extended an offer to defensive lineman Sedrick Smith. The three-star transfer portal prospect played in 11 games and recorded 20 tackles, 3.5 TFLs, and 2 sacks for Alabama A&M Bulldogs in 2024.

The 6-4, 310 pound DL began his collegiate career as part of the 2023 recruiting class with South Carolina State before transferring to Alabama A&M last year.

With the recent loss of offensive lineman Jayvin James to the portal, the Terps now have 10 members as part of the incoming transfer class. That list includes guys like QB Justyn Martin, OT Rahtrel Perry, WR Jalil Farooq, and CB Jamare Glasker.

It's worth noting that head coach Mike Locksley has already brought in three transfers on the defensive line, including Cam Rice, DD Holmes, and Eyan Thomas. By extending the offer to Smith, it's clear that Locksley is intent on adding plenty of options to the defensive line this fall.

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

