Maryland football to square off against several prominent players who debuted on cover of College Football 26 game
After an 11-year hiatus, EA Sports came out with the fan favorite, College Football video game series. Last year, EA restored the series after making College Football 25 that had Michigan's Donovan Edwards, Colorado's Travis Hunter, and Texas' Quinn Ewers on the cover. After becoming the highest-selling video game, College Football 26 is set to debut on July 10.
And on Tuesday, EA Sports released both covers of the game. The standard edition has Alabama WR Ryan Williams and Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith on the cover. But the 'deluxe' edition has several prominent players, former players, head coaches, mascots, and fans on the cover.
In the Big Ten, players like Smith, Caleb Downs (Ohio State), Nicholas Singleton (Penn State), and Bryce Underwood (Michigan) are all on the cover. Former Wolverine star Denard Robinson is also on the cover. And then coaches Ryan Day (Ohio State), James Franklin (Penn State), and Dan Lanning (Oregon) are on the cover.
As for Maryland, there is no Terrapin flag, player, or coach on the cover. But fans will be able to play with their favorite Maryland players when the game releases in July.
