Maryland Football predicted to land big-time player from the transfer portal

Trent Knoop

After losing 21 players to the transfer portal, Maryland has already brought in nine players from the portal -- could it be 10 soon?

According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, the Terps are favored to land Central Connecticut State OT Rahtrel Perry. The 6-7, 323-pound left tackle has been getting noticed by several Power Four programs and Perry had taken a visit to Ohio State. Florida State, Boston College, and Syracuse were also in the mix for Perry.

Perry is currently the No. 2 offensive tackle available in the portal. But according to 247Sports, Perry is the No. 114 best player who had entered the portal and the No. 15 overall offensive tackle. There is no double this would be a huge get for Maryland who is facing a ton of turnover from the 2024 football roster.

If Perry would choose to commit to Maryland over the likes of Ohio State and others, he would join Akron's Jayvin James as the second offensive lineman to commit to the Terrapins.

