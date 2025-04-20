WATCH: Maryland football QB Malik Washington throws a TD during a scrimmage
Maryland football showed us a little film of its practice scrimmage on Saturday when the Terrapins posted some highlights to their social media account. One highlight involved four-star freshman quarterback Malik Washington. The sought-after signal caller placed a ball right on the money for what appeared to be a short touchdown. The ball was caught by wide receiver Ryan Manning.
Washington isn't the only player trying to earn major playing time next season -- Manning is as well. The 5-foot-9 receiver appeared in seven games for Maryland in 2024. He recorded three receptions for 28 yards in a high-flying offense with Billy Edwards Jr. at quarterback. Manning came from Towson where he played his true freshman year.
But what most fans care about is Washington. The true freshman is battling UCLA transfer Justyn Martin to win the job. Washington came to Maryland as the 99th-ranked player in the 2025 class, and the 10th-best quarterback, according to the Composite.
Head coach Mike Locksley has noted that Washington plays at a higher level than a freshman and has shown veteran qualities. Fans will get a chance to see Washington on Saturday when the Terps play their spring game.
