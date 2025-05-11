Maryland football ranked toward the bottom of all CFB in post-spring re-rank
In USA TODAY Sports' post-spring re-rank of all 136 Division-1 college football teams, the Maryland Terrapins came in toward the bottom of the list. Paul Myerberg has Mike Locksley's squad ranked 97th in the country.
While Maryland is ranked behind teams like Utah State, Eastern Michigan, and Western Michigan, the Terrapins are ranked above fellow Big Ten teams, Northwestern (109) and Purdue (120). While the 97th ranking isn't ideal for Maryland fans, the Terrapins aren't quite considered the worst team in the conference.
After a four-win season in 2024, the Terrapins are going to look like a brand new team. Maryland lost its top four QBs from last season, and with new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton at the helm, the Terrapins will break in a new signal caller. It will either be four-star Malik Washington or UCLA transfer Justyn Martin. Either way, Maryland will have some inexperience leading the charge.
