Maryland Football releases 2025 homecoming, additional theme dates
Following a disappointing 4-8 season in 2024, the Maryland Terrapins are looking to rebound in 2025, a year that could prove pivotal for head coach Mike Locksley. Entering his seventh season at the helm in College Park, Locksley has yet to secure a signature win or guide the team to a breakthrough season, causing frustration to grow among the fanbase. However, there is reason for optimism as Maryland heads into the new season. The Terrapins have successfully brought in several transfer portal players who are expected to make an immediate impact. Additionally, the team signed a Top 25 recruiting class, which includes promising players like Jaylen Gilchrist, Zahir Mathis, and Malik Washington. These additions bring fresh talent and depth to an already talented roster.
In addition to the influx of new talent, Maryland faces a tough yet manageable schedule in 2025. The team’s goals are clear: to rebound from their underwhelming 2024 performance and secure bowl eligibility. With the added strength from both the transfer portal and incoming recruits, the Terps are well-positioned to improve. The expectation is that Maryland will show marked improvement and achieve a more competitive season, proving that the program is heading in the right direction. For Coach Locksley, this season could determine his future, making it crucial for him to finally deliver the results that fans have been waiting for.
Here's a look at some important dates to keep your eye on, courtesy of UMTerps.com:
Family Weekend - October 4 vs. Washington
Homecoming -November 1 vs. Indiana
Military Appreciation -November 22 vs. Michigan
Family weekend will occur on Saturday, Oct. 4 when the Terps host Big Ten newcomer Washington at SECU Stadium. It'll mark the first conference home game of the season and be the first time the programs have played since meeting in the 1982 Aloha Bowl.
Maryland's annual Homecoming game will be played on Saturday, Nov. 1 when Indiana visits College Park. The Terps have won five of their last six Homecoming games, including a dramatic 29-28 win over USC last season.
On Saturday, Nov. 22, Maryland will host Michigan for its Military Appreciation game. It will also mark the regular season home finale for the Terps in which all seniors will be recognized.
