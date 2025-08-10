Maryland Football Scrimmaged Saturday: Who stood out?
The Maryland Terrapins football team scrimmaged Saturday afternoon, and although it was closed off to the media, Jeff Ermann of 247sports had an inside source that gave him the rundown of who had a good afternoon of play.
Starting with freshman quarterback Malik Washington, who's battling it out with teammates Justyn Martin and Khristian Martin for the starting nod in week one of the season, which begins in three weeks.
Unfortunately, Terps fans, you'll have to wait to hear more about Washington's performance. He was held out from Saturday's scrimmage due to a lower-body injury holding him out recently. The injury is not considered serious and is more of a precautionary measure for head coach Mike Locksley and staff.
"He's fine," the source said.
Even still, Justyn Martin and Khristian Martin had good days, and neither QB turned the ball over. Ermann is leading towards it still being a two-person battle between Justyn Martin and Washington, but as coach Locksley had said at Big Ten Media Day, you can't rule out Khristian Martin either.
Moving on to the weapons on the offensive side;
- Ryan Maninng: had a long catch-and-run touchdown (looks to have a stronghold on the WR. 3 spot- Ermann)
- Josiah McLaurin: made some plays on the day (can still factor into the mid- Ermann
- Jalil Farooq: "Farooq is really good. He's different. He's a physical specimen. When he gets the ball in his hands, he's going to get upfield and get the first down," a source said.
The offense was "up and down," but the running game continues to create optimism.
Offensive Line vs. Defensive Unit
The pass rush has made improvements than it has seen on the field in recent years, with the defense impressing more than the offense. But it was highlighted how this would make the offensive line better.
Ermann wrote:
"Freshman edge Sidney Stewart continues to shine and looks like a near sure thing to start, impressive for a true freshman. Another true freshman, heralded defensive end, isn't as big as some of his counterparts on the edge because he didn't enroll early and begin lifting weights, but he's showing why he was ranked the No. 166 player in the country and why 247Sports' Andre Ivins wrote of him, "Stand-up pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a game-wrecker in the coming years if he can match his technique and effort up with his elite physical features."
Finally, Ermann moved on to linebacker Trey Reddick;
Linebacker Trey Reddick has been impressive rushing the quarterback and might be Maryland's best pass-rusher.
Despite the lack of reports on the defensive back group, you'd have to figure that their play has been good, too. They benefit from the pressure the defensive line generates, which allows them not to hold their coverage as long in the backfield.
