Maryland Football searching for tight end help via the portal
With just four tight ends listed on the spring roster, Maryland football is in search of some help at the position. The Terrapins recently offered a scholarship to Presbyterian tight end Terik Mulder.
The 6-foot-5 tight end just finished up his second year with the team and he caught nine passes for 114 yards in 2023, but this past season, Mulder played in four games without posting any stats. Here is some information regarding Mulder:
Saw vast improvement as a sophomore to the tune of nine catches and 114 yards, playing in each of PC's 11 outings...Nearly half of his snags resulted in a touchdown, scoring four times with an average of 13 yards per reception...Started on six occasions with two catches thrice, completing his first TD at Bailey Memorial Stadium versus Stetson (10/7)...Grabbed his final three scores within the season's closing stretch, crossing the plane at eventual PFL champion Drake (11/11) before submitting the third PC performance with two touchdowns in a single game across a 31-27 triumph against Morehead State (11/18).
Without Dylan Wade or Preston Howard on the roster any longer -- both of them transferred out -- the Terrapins are searching for some more weapons to place in the room.
