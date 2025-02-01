BREAKING: Maryland football set to hire new offensive coordinator with NFL experience
After parting ways with former Alabama and Michigan offensive coordinator, Josh Gattis, it appears Mike Locksley has found his new guy for the Terrapins' offense. According to multiple reports, Maryland is hiring Pep Hamilton to become its new offensive coordinator. Hamilton has most recently been with the Houston Texans and was their coordinator in 2022.
The hiring comes on the heels of Maryland signing Hamilton's son, Jackson Hamilton, in the 2025 recruiting class. The younger Hamilton was a three-star quarterback and the No. 118 best quarterback according to the Composite.
Maryland's new offensive coordinator has plenty of experience calling plays. Hamilton was the OC with Stanford from 2011-2012 before leaving for the Indianapolis Colts where he coordinated the offense from 2013-15. Hamilton was back with Jim Harbaugh at Michigan where he was the passing game coordinator and was in Ann Arbor from 2017-18. Hamilton also coached the XFL's DC Defenders for a season in 2020.
Hamilton will now get a chance to coach Maryland's four-star freshman quarterback Malik Washington who headlined the Terrapins' 2025 class.
