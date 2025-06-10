Maryland football star makes major jersey change, signs with major NIL firm
Maryland football LB Daniel Wingate had a terrific sophomore season in College Park, and now he's making some big changes. Wingate has signed with Equity Sports for NIL representation.
Equity Sports is a full-service athlete representation, marketing and consulting firm. Headquartered in Los Angeles with satellite offices throughout the United States, Equity is rooted in the foundational values of helping others and making a difference in their lives. Equity represents elite athletes of elite character in professional football, basketball, baseball, and action sports. Equity also represents elite collegiate athletes through its name, image and likeness program.
Equity Sports is helping players like Kareem Hunt, Spencer Rattler, Jerry Jeudy, Ladd McConkey, former Maryland S Nick Cross, and former Terrapin WR Tai Felton, among a ton of other athletes.
But signing with the NIL firm isn't the only change Wingate is making.
The 6-foot-4 LB is going from No. 16 to wearing jersey No. 1 in 2025. After finishing third on the team last season with 50 tackles (30 solo), Wingate is expected to lead the Terrapin defense in 2025. With getting to wear the No. 1 jersey, expectations are high for Wingate. He was also third on the team with 6.5 TFLs.
