Maryland Football: Terrapins make big statement with 2025 recruiting class

In this story:

Mike Locksley has been quietly assembling one of the most impressive recruiting classes in the country for 2025. In spite of lackluster results on the field, Locksley has been a steady presence on the recruiting trail, and with recent commitments from some major talent, the Terrapins look poised to change the trajectory of the program.

It starts with four-star quarterback Malik Washington. The 6-4, 215 pound prospect out of Archbishop Spalding established himself as one of the top prospects in the country for the 2025 cycle. A dual-threat quarterback with a big arm and quick feet, Washington is the kind of playmaker who can burn a defense with his arm or his legs. His combination of speed, athleticism, and arm talent will make it hard to keep him off the field - even as a true freshman.

Maryland also made a big splash when it landed four-star Zahir Mathis on Wednesday. The edge rusher, who was originally committed to Ohio State, chose to take his talents to College Park, and he certainly has the potential to become one of the top defensive playmakers in the Big Ten. Mathis is a freak athlete – standing 6-6, 225 pounds, with quickness off the ball and the kind of burst that makes life miserable for opposing quarterbacks. His addition to the defense is a massive win for Locksley and the Terrapins. Maryland desperately needed a disruptive force on the defensive line in the 2025 class, and Mathis fits the bill.

The most exciting aspect of this class is what it could represent for the future of the Maryland football program. Although Maryland has been able to haul in some elite recruits in years past, the Terrapins have never been a program that hauled in elite talent on a consistent basis. But with Locksley leading the charge, Maryland is starting to make some noise on the national recruiting scene.

Here's a complete look Maryland's 2025 recruiting class:

247Sports Composite: No. 25 nationally

  1. Malik Washington, QB - four-star
  2. Jaylen Gilchrist, IOL - four-star
  3. Zahir Mathis, EDGE - four-star
  4. Bryce Jenkins, DL - four-star
  5. Messiah Delhomme, ATH - four-star
  6. Zymear Smith, ATH - four-star
  7. Jackson Hamilton, QB - three-star
  8. Iverson Howard, RB - three-star
  9. Bud Coombs, RB - three-star
  10. Justin DeVaughn, WR - three-star
  11. JT Taggart, TE - three-star
  12. Lamar Williams, OT - three-star
  13. Ben Beymer, OT - three-star
  14. Amory Hills, IOL - three-star
  15. Dante Recker, DL - three-star
  16. Delmar White, DL - three-star
  17. Nashir Taylor, DL - three-star
  18. Carlton Smith, LB - three-star
  19. Travares Daniels II, LB - three-star
  20. Sidney Stewart, LB - three-star
  21. Jayden Shipps, CB - three-star

Incoming transfers:

  1. Rahtrel Perry, OT - four-star
  2. DD Holmes, DL - three-star
  3. Eyan Thomas, DL - three-star
  4. Justyn Martin, QB - three-star
  5. Jayvin James, OT - three-star
  6. Dontay Joyner, S - three-star
  7. Jamare Glasker, CB - three-star
  8. Dorian Fleming, TE - three-star
  9. Jalil Farooq, WR - three-star
  10. Kaleb Webb, WR - three-star

