Maryland Football to get a visit from massive 4-star 2025 Edge rusher
Maryland football has a borderline top-25 class as of now for the 2025 recruiting cycle. According to the Composite. the Terrapins have the No. 28 class which is headlined by four-star quarterback Mailk Washington. The '25 cycle isn't finished however, and Maryland received word it's getting a massive player to visit soon.
Four-star Edge rusher and former Ohio State commit Zahir Mathis will take an official visit to Maryland which is slated for Jan. 31. The former Buckeye has other interests, however. He recently came off of a visit to Florida State and will be taking a visit to Michigan. Both UCLA and a return to Ohio State is also on the table for Mathis.
The Philadelphia (PA) Imhotep Institute Edge rusher is a four-star and the No. 73 ranked player in the country, according to the Composite. The Terrapins already have five-star Edge Zion Elee committed to them in the 2026 cycle, so if Maryland could somehow land Mathis, that would be a dynamic duo.
While things might not be favoring Maryland in this recruitment, it speaks just how well Mike Locksley is handling things as the head coach to get these big-time recruits on campus and be under consideration.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -