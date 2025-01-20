Maryland football welcomes future stars to campus
Maryland head coach Mike Locksley did a good job with the 2025 class even after finishing 4-8 on the football field last year. According to the Composite, Maryland has the 28th-ranked class and the Terrapins aren't necessarily done either. The Terps are still working on former Ohio State commit and Edge rusher Zahir Mathis who set up a visit to Maryland.
But while Maryland continues to recruit Mathis and attempt to strengthen its '25 class, the Terrapins have officially welcomed their future stars to campus. Monday was when the class of 2025 could be on campus and officially become a Terp.
Four-star quarterback Malik Washington headlines the class. Washington committed to Locksley and Maryland as the 50th-ranked player in the cycle and a four-star recruit. After losing Billy Edwards Jr., MJ Morris, and Cameron Edge, the quarterback position was a top priority for the Terps.
But offensive lineman Jaylen Gilchrist and safety Messiah Delhomme are both on campus as well. Gilchrist checks in as the No. 92 player in the class and Delhomme is the No. 302 player ranked by the Composite.
Full list of early enrollees
SAF Messiah Delhomme
OT Jaylen Gilchrist
QB Jackson Hamilton
RB Iverson Howard
DL Bryce Jenkins
DL Dante Recker
LB CJ Smith
WR Zymear Smith
DL Sidney Stewart
OLB Nahsir Taylor
QB Malik Washington
