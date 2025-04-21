Maryland football WR finds new home after entering transfer portal
Former Maryland football wide receiver Braeden Wisloski's career never quite turned out as expected. Entering the 2024 season, Phil Steele projected Wisloski to be a first-team All-Big Ten player, but Tai Felton and Kaden Prather stole the show. Wisloski ended up catching just five passes for 75 yards this past season.
After not getting the role he had hoped for, Wisloski entered the transfer portal and he found his new home. The 5-foot-9 playmaker committed to James Madison to continue his football career.
In 2023, Wisloski was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a returner. He returned one kick for a score and had 380 total yards. Now, as he embarks for James Madison, the wide receiver is hoping to earn more of a role at the position he plays -- not to rely solely on returning kicks.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football in contact with 2024 All-American
Maryland Basketball emerges as top contender for elite 2026 prospect
Maryland football gains commitment from standout DT in transfer portal