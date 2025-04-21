All terrapins

Maryland football WR finds new home after entering transfer portal

Best of luck to him.

Trent Knoop

Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Former Maryland football wide receiver Braeden Wisloski's career never quite turned out as expected. Entering the 2024 season, Phil Steele projected Wisloski to be a first-team All-Big Ten player, but Tai Felton and Kaden Prather stole the show. Wisloski ended up catching just five passes for 75 yards this past season.

After not getting the role he had hoped for, Wisloski entered the transfer portal and he found his new home. The 5-foot-9 playmaker committed to James Madison to continue his football career.

In 2023, Wisloski was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention as a returner. He returned one kick for a score and had 380 total yards. Now, as he embarks for James Madison, the wide receiver is hoping to earn more of a role at the position he plays -- not to rely solely on returning kicks.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland football in contact with 2024 All-American

Maryland Basketball emerges as top contender for elite 2026 prospect

Maryland football gains commitment from standout DT in transfer portal

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Trent Knoop
TRENT KNOOP

Trent began writing and covering Michigan athletics back in 2020. He became a credentialed member of the media in 2021. Trent began writing with Sports Illustrated in 2023 and became the Senior Writer for Michigan Wolverines On SI for the 2024 football season. Trent is also the managing editor for Maryland On SI. Trent’s love of sports and being able to tell stories to fans is what made him get into writing.

Home/Football