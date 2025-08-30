Maryland names true freshman Malik Washington as starting QB
The Maryland Terrapins will start true freshman Malik Washington for the season opener against FAU.
In this story:
After a heated battle during fall camp, the Maryland Terrapins have officially named true freshman Malik Washington as their starting quarterback ahead of Saturday's matchup against FAU.
The 6-5, 231-pound QB out of Archbishop Spalding was one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation for the 2025 class, coming in at No. 5 nationally in 247Sports rankings.
Here's a look at his noteworthy accomplishments prior to Maryland, courtesy of UMTerps.com:
- Consensus four-star recruit
- Top-50 ranked recruit in the nation via 247 Sports
- Second-ranked player in Maryland and fifth-ranked QB in the nation according to 247 sports
- ESPN 300 & Rivals 250 Selection
- Quarterbacked Archbishop Spalding to a top-10 national ranking
- The first quarterback in league history to win three consecutive MIAA Titles
- All-time passing leader in MIAA history
- 25-0 in conference play as a starter; 3x Conference Champion
- 65.3% completion rate, 1,970 yards, and 22 passing touchdowns while adding eight more on the ground in senior season
- Elite 11 Finalist
- US Army All-American
- US Navy All-American
- Member of 247Sports’ 2025 Freaks List
- Also played basketball and has competed with Team Melo on the AAU circuit; earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore
- High school teammates with teammates Jayden Shipps and Delmar White
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
Maryland football opens as double-digit favorites over FAU
Former Maryland quarterback made collegiate head coaching debut on Saturday
Published