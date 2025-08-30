All terrapins

Maryland names true freshman Malik Washington as starting QB

The Maryland Terrapins will start true freshman Malik Washington for the season opener against FAU.

Chris Breiler

Maryland QB Malik Washington
Maryland QB Malik Washington / Malik Washington, Maryland Football
After a heated battle during fall camp, the Maryland Terrapins have officially named true freshman Malik Washington as their starting quarterback ahead of Saturday's matchup against FAU.

The 6-5, 231-pound QB out of Archbishop Spalding was one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation for the 2025 class, coming in at No. 5 nationally in 247Sports rankings.

Here's a look at his noteworthy accomplishments prior to Maryland, courtesy of UMTerps.com:

  • Consensus four-star recruit
  • Top-50 ranked recruit in the nation via 247 Sports
  • Second-ranked player in Maryland and fifth-ranked QB in the nation according to 247 sports
  • ESPN 300 & Rivals 250 Selection
  • Quarterbacked Archbishop Spalding to a top-10 national ranking
  • The first quarterback in league history to win three consecutive MIAA Titles
  • All-time passing leader in MIAA history
  • 25-0 in conference play as a starter; 3x Conference Champion
  • 65.3% completion rate, 1,970 yards, and 22 passing touchdowns while adding eight more on the ground in senior season
  • Elite 11 Finalist
  • US Army All-American
  • US Navy All-American
  • Member of 247Sports’ 2025 Freaks List
  • Also played basketball and has competed with Team Melo on the AAU circuit; earned All-Conference honors as a sophomore
  • High school teammates with teammates Jayden Shipps and Delmar White

Published
Chris Breiler
