Six Opt Out of 2020 Season, Tight End Medically Held Out for Season

Head coach Mike Locksley announced that defensive tackle Jalen Alexander, offensive guard Austin Fontaine, center Johnny Jordan, quarterback Josh Jackson, cornerback Vincent Flythe and linebacker TJ Kautai have all opted out for Maryland this season. Star tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo being held out due to a medical condition and will not play this 2020 season. Locksley also noted this could mean Jackson has played his last snap in College Park, citing Josh's plan to pursue the academic route.

"We thank josh for what he did last year obviously, coming in as a grad transfer...he was a valuable member of our team, brought a lot of things from a leadership standpoint in how he did his business," Locksley said in Friday's press conference.

The news serves as the first players for Maryland for the upcoming season, but the Terps are not unique to the growing trend. Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced his plan on Tuesday morning to opt out of the season, while Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons is expected to opt out as well. Concerns from over 1,000 Big Ten football players were voiced via The Players Tribune shortly after the Big Ten announced their new schedule for the fall season. Michigan State defensive end Jacub Panasiuk and Purdue wide receiver Rondale Moore also announced their intention to opt out in favor of the 2021 NFL Draft, a trend that has grown across college sports.

“While we appreciate the Big Ten’s recently announced plan for the upcoming season, we believe that the conference’s proposal falls short in certain areas,” the statement wrote. “Given that the players are the primary stakeholders in the business of college sports, we believe any course of action moving forward needs to include player input.”

Maryland begins preseason camp on Friday, August 7.

