Maryland QB Malik Washington sets program record with impressive Week 1 performance

Making his first career start for the Terrapins, true freshman Malik Washington set two program records with an impressive performance.

In his first career start for the Terrapins, true freshman quarterback Malik Washington delivered a historic performance. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, setting multiple program records in the process. His 258 passing yards were the most ever by a true freshman in a Maryland debut, and his 27 completions now stand as the highest single-game total by a true freshman in school history.

Fueled by Washington's impressive performance, the Terps rolled to a dominant 39-7 win over FAU, opening the season at 1-0.

Next up, Maryland will host NIU Huskies next Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on BTN.

