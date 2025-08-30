Maryland QB Malik Washington sets program record with impressive Week 1 performance
In his first career start for the Terrapins, true freshman quarterback Malik Washington delivered a historic performance. He completed 27 of 43 passes for 258 yards and three touchdowns, setting multiple program records in the process. His 258 passing yards were the most ever by a true freshman in a Maryland debut, and his 27 completions now stand as the highest single-game total by a true freshman in school history.
Fueled by Washington's impressive performance, the Terps rolled to a dominant 39-7 win over FAU, opening the season at 1-0.
Next up, Maryland will host NIU Huskies next Saturday at 7:30 pm ET on BTN.
MORE MARYLAND NEWS
Maryland football opens as double-digit favorites over FAU
Former Maryland quarterback made collegiate head coaching debut on Saturday