Maryland's Defense Has Historic Day In Victory Over Florida Atlantic
The Maryland Terrapins opened up the 2025 season with a stifling performance in their 39-7 victory over Florida Atlantic at SECU Stadium. The Terps' defense forced six total turnovers, all six were interceptions caused on two different Florida Atlantic quarterbacks, Caden Veltkamp (four) and Zach Gibson (two).
Terps linebacker Daniel Wingate kicked off the turnover frenzy with a pick-six in the first quarter after Zahir Mathis laid a hit on Veltkamp as he was throwing, which went right into the hands of Wingate, who returned it 2o yards to the house.
The Terps tied the program record of most interceptions in a game (six), which was last set against Duke in 1998, in a dominant 42-20 victory.
Other Terps who finished with interceptions were Lavain Scruggs, Dontay Joyner, Braydon Lee, La'khi Roland, and Ricardo Cooper.
The Owls went 7-of-20 on third downs and 3-of-9 on fourth down. The Terps' defense held the Owls to 77 total rushing yards, only 277 passing yards, and one touchdown in the game.
Sidney Stewart had one of Maryland's two total sacks in the game, a safety in the first quarter. Jayden Shipps recorded the second one.
