New Schedule Released for Maryland Football 2020 Season

News emerged on Monday evening that the amended Big Ten schedule for the upcoming fall season was set to be released on Tuesday. While Power Five conferences continue to finalize the logistical planning for a season set to kick off in just weeks, the Big Ten followed through with their scheduling plans as the Terps have now learned their fate for the upcoming season.

Full schedule:

September 5: @ Iowa

September 12: Michigan State

September 19: Rutgers

September 26: @ Northwestern

October 3: Wisconsin

October 10: Bye

October 17: @ Penn State

October 24: @ Indiana

October 31: Ohio State

November 7: @ Michigan

November 14: Bye

November 21: Minnesota

One cross-over game was added to each team’s 2020 schedule as Iowa served as the Terps’ new opponent for the amended 2020 slate. Meanwhile, Maryland also announced that they are "preparing to begin the season with no fans in attendance" as the school also noted tickets will be sold on an individual game basis. "As such, there will be no football season tickets for the 2020 season."

Tom Deinhart from BTN also noted late last week that a September 5 start date for the Big Ten “looks likely.” The news comes a day after a report emerged that Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren has reached out to two student-athletes from each school to gauge the viability of a fall season. While the Big Ten was at the forefront of the conference-only schedule ahead of the 2020 season, complications to the Big Ten season still looms large.

Michigan State remains quarantined following a positive case within the program, Northwestern announced on Monday that workouts have been paused while Rutgers have experienced twenty-eight positive cases during the pandemic. As conferences navigate through the pandemic to keep the fall fate afloat, UConn announced on Wednesday morning that they have suspended its football program for the 2020 season.

Players have begun notifying schools of their intention to opt out of the upcoming season. Hours after Minnesota wide receiver Rashod Bateman announced his intention to opt out of the 2020 season, Penn State star linebacker Micah Parsons also announced his intention to sit out for the upcoming season.

Maryland is set to begin preseason camp on Friday, August 7.