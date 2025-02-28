Report: Maryland football starter is no longer on the team
According to Jeff Ermann with Inside MD Sports on 247Sports, Maryland has lost one of its starters along the offensive line. Starting left tackle Andre Roye has left the program, according to Ermann.
Roye started seven games at left tackle for the Terrapins a season ago. The 6-6, 294-pound lineman appeared in six games in 2023. Roye had issues with penalties a year ago and was set to face some competition at tackle. Maryland went out and signed two offensive tackles from the transfer portal this past cycle. The big get was Central Connecticut's Rahtrel Perry who was one of the top transfers. The Terps also signed Akron's Jayvin James.
Maryland also signed two offensive tackles in the '25 recruiting class. Lamar Williams and Ben Beymer will join the program this upcoming season as three-star recruits. Offensive tackle was already a thin position for the Terrapins, and Maryland will now go on without Roye.
Roye came to Maryland in the 2022 class. He was a Composite three-star recruit and the 45th-ranked offensive tackle in the class. His departure from the program was not revealed just yet.
