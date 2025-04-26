All terrapins

Maryland wide receiver duo breaks 36-year NFL Draft drought

With two wide receivers taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Maryland Terrapins snapped a 36-year drought.

The Maryland Terrapins snapped a 36-year drought in the 2025 NFL Draft, as it was the first time since 1988 that two Terrapin WRs were selected in the same class.

On Friday, the Minnesota Vikings traded down to select wide receiver Tai Felton with the No. 102 overall pick in the third round. The Vikings traded down five spots to get Felton and add another athletic weapon to the Vikings offense.

On Sunday, the Buffalo Bills used their 7th round pick to select wide receiver Kaden Prather with the No. 240 overall pick. Prather made 22 starts in his two seasons with the Terrapins and accounted for nearly 1300 receiving yards during that time.

