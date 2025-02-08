Mike Locksley on Maryland football's new QB Malik Washington: 'He's a winner'
Mike Locksley’s 2024 recruiting class took a significant step forward with the addition of four-star quarterback Malik Washington, a player the Maryland staff has had its eye on for years. The Severn (MD) Archbishop Spalding product, ranked No. 99 nationally in the Composite, had no shortage of suitors. Programs like Oregon, Penn State, and Michigan all pushed for the dynamic signal-caller, but Washington ultimately opted to stay home and lead the Terps into the next era.
The quarterback position in College Park underwent a complete overhaul this offseason. With Billy Edwards Jr., MJ Morris, and Cameron Edge all entering the transfer portal, Maryland found itself needing to reload. UCLA transfer Justyn Martin was brought in to provide competition, but with limited in-game reps, the door is open for Washington to make an immediate impact. The battle for the starting job will take center stage throughout the offseason.
What makes Washington so special? For Locksley, it’s his leadership and winning mentality.
"He's a guy we've recruited since eighth grade and is well known in this area," Locksley said. "Anybody who's been around him sees that he has a natural presence — an aura that people gravitate toward. Even in recruiting, he played a role in bringing in some of the guys in this class. He’s a leader. He’s a winner. Look at what he did at Archbishop Spalding — he took a solid program and elevated it to a championship level. That’s the kind of guy you want at quarterback."
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -