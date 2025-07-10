New 'Terps Reserve' bourbon will benefit Maryland Athletics (LOOK)
Maryland fans will soon be able to get their hands on a special release of "Terps Reserve" from Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Co. The company made the announcement this week, and the special release is scheduled for August 15th.
Via Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon Co:
Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Company has teamed up with the University of Maryland to create Terps Reserve - a special-edition, 90.5 proof bourbon celebrating the spirit of the Terps.
Our limited release is coming soon, and we want you to be first in line. Drop your info below and we'll keep you in the loop when bottles are ready for pre-order or release.
Sales from the special release of "Terps Reserve" will also go to benefit Maryland Athletics. Maryland fans can sign up HERE to reserve a bottle when it becomes available next month.
