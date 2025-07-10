All terrapins

New 'Terps Reserve' bourbon will benefit Maryland Athletics (LOOK)

Maryland fans will soon be able to get their hands on a special release of "Terps Reserve" bourbon.

Chris Breiler

Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images
In this story:

Maryland fans will soon be able to get their hands on a special release of "Terps Reserve" from Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Co. The company made the announcement this week, and the special release is scheduled for August 15th.

Via Mr. and Mrs. Bourbon Co:

Mr. & Mrs. Bourbon Company has teamed up with the University of Maryland to create Terps Reserve - a special-edition, 90.5 proof bourbon celebrating the spirit of the Terps.

Our limited release is coming soon, and we want you to be first in line. Drop your info below and we'll keep you in the loop when bottles are ready for pre-order or release.

Sales from the special release of "Terps Reserve" will also go to benefit Maryland Athletics. Maryland fans can sign up HERE to reserve a bottle when it becomes available next month.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Maryland Basketball announces hiring of new assistant coach

Maryland football lands massive Top 30 recruit out of Philadelphia

Maryland Football scores win on recruiting trail, flips 4-star from ACC program

Updated 2026 Big Ten recruiting rankings according to On3, 247Sports

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Football