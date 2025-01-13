Ohio State's CFP success is helping Maryland Athletics
It seems as if Maryland is at an uphill climb in terms of playing football in the Big Ten Conference. Playing against Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, and USC every year is a daunting challenge for a team like the Terrapins who don't recruit at the same level.
While wins against those teams would be fantastic, it's not a bad thing that some of those teams are playing well -- especially Ohio State. For Maryland, and the rest of the Big Ten, Ohio State's success in the College Football Playoff is helping to build the revenue.
According to Front Office Sports, the Big Ten's success in the 12-team Playoff is adding roughly $2.6 million to each team in the conference. The Buckeyes have won three games now, while Penn State won one game. The money could've been more, but Indiana lost its first game and Oregon was pitted against Ohio State.
The formula comes from the CFP's new prize money system: Each team earns $4 million for making it into the Playoff, an additional $4 million for making a quarterfinal, and another $6 million for making a semifinal. (Teams also receive $3 million per game for travel expenses.)
Fans outside of Ohio State might not ever want to root for the Buckeyes, but in terms of millions of dollars, maybe one more win wouldn't be a bad thing for the Big Ten -- or Maryland.
