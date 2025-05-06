Projected Minnesota Vikings transaction would pave the way for Tai Felton at WR
The Minnesota Vikings have plenty of weapons for first-year starter J.J. McCarthy in 2025. The Vikings already have one of the best duos at WR with Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, but they aren't the only ones. Tight end TJ Hockenson is among the best in the league, and Minnesota signed former Purdue standout Rondale Moore this offseason.
But things got even more crowded during the NFL Draft. Maryland selected Maryland football star Tai Felton in the third round, and the Vikings will now have a competition between Felton, Moore, and Jalen Nailor for the third wide receiver spot.
However, Pro Football Sports Network predicted Minnesota to cut Nailor, which would pave the way for Felton. Nailor was the third WR last year for the Vikings and he caught six touchdown passes and over 400 yards from Sam Darnold. Nailor is entering the final year of his deal, and it's possible selecting Felton projected what Minnesota is going to do in the future.
Regardless of what Minnesota does, Felton will have to earn playing time, and if his career with Maryland showed anything -- he's going to.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Is Maryland football 5-star commit Zion Elee re-assessing commitment to the Terrapins?
Joel Klatt ranks 7 Big Ten football teams in final spring top-25 rankings
Miami Dolphins landed a 'Mid-Round Gem' out of Maryland football